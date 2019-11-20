An epitome of success, Hardeep Singh is not only an inspiring businessman but also an intellectual and fun-loving individual who loves traveling, dancing, and is a fine orator too.

Hardeep’s philosophy of life is to dream big and work accordingly to chase those dreams. When it comes to the work front, he never gets satisfied easily. He owns a company ‘Pure Bhangra’ and he is receiving accolades from all corners since its inception nine years back.

His company is a brand in celebrity management and performing artists. In the past nine years, his company has hosted a lot of events of stars from Bollywood and the Punjab film industry.

He is known for spreading the rich and vibrant culture of Punjab. His company ‘Pure Bhangra’ did several events across India. His artists have expertise in performing Punjabi folk dances Bhangra and Gidha.

Hardeep soon is organizing a big Punjabi concert in the Middle East titled Bhangra Fest.

Hardeep runs a full-fledged business of interior designing. His company holds top clientage in Punjab including a few from the entertainment industry. When asked about his interior designing business he said, “It is all about being creative. I love designs, I love a beautiful home, I love my house to be perfect, hence I give my heart while I design the house of my clients.”

Talking about the fest of Middle East Hardeep said, “The idea behind it was to spread the culture of Punjab and Punjabis in a grand way. There will be music, dance, and food. Punjab has a rich culture and this fest is all about the same. Noted personalities from across India will take part in the event and I am excited about it.”

When asked if he was planning to turn producer in the entertainment industry he said, “It is in my cart but a lot of brainstorming has not been done yet. I have had received several projects but nothing convinced me strongly to get associated with it. But yes, I am open to it and if in future something convincing comes to me I will for sure grab the opportunity.”

Hardeep is a traveler and he loves to explore the world. He has traveled to various countries and gained experience from each place he has visited.