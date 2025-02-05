Delhi Polls: “Our chance to restore Delhi,” says Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, along with his wife Lakshmi Puri, cast their vote for the Delhi assembly election at Mount Carmel School in Shanti Niketan.

After casting his vote for the Delhi assembly election 2025, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asked Delhi residents to restore Delhi, which, according to him, has been devastated by ‘AAP-da’ (AAP) in the last so many years.

He further alleged AAP of not allowing the central government schemes to be implemented in Delhi.

“The message is that I would like to tell all the citizens of Delhi, the voters, that this is not an opportunity for us; it is our duty and chance to restore Delhi, which has been devastated by ‘AAP-da’ in the last so many years. Therefore, this is not just a normal election; it has a very special importance and I am fully confident that people will come today and voter turnout will be good,” he told media persons outside the polling booth.

He exuded confidence that BJP will form the government after the result day, February 8, and asserted Delhi’s development.

“They (AAP) did not allow the schemes to be implemented in Delhi, like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, so I am fully confident that this time when the results come on the 8th, after that BJP will take charge of this place and the entire development of Delhi will move forward… We will clean the Yamuna River, and 100% we will win,” the BJP leader stated.

The Senior BJP leader was also seen sitting at the BJP table and distrubting voter slips to the voters in the constituency.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.

Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

A total of 699 candidates is in the fray for the 70 assembly seats in the national capital.

Delhi has 1,561,400 registered voters, including 837,617 males, 723,656 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 239,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 109,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.