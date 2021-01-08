Yes, you heard right, “Swagger” is a tag given to young, talented and one of the awesome YouTuber Shivam Sharma aka the one and only Swagger Sharma. These days he is one of the frequently searched YouTuber on Google because of his famous YouTube videos making rounds on social media. Swagger Sharma is a rising star on YouTube and within a year he has achieved popularity amongst the teens.

Swagger Sharma was born and brought in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Swagger Sharma is currently trending on YouTube with whopping 4.1 million subscribers.

Well, YouTube is the best platform for various talents and creators to showcase their ideas beyond imagination. Presently, if we talk about comedy content, “Swagger Sharma” is one of the name that comes to everyone’s mind.

Swagger Sharma is the perfect example of passion and dedication. Who have imagined that an Engineer could believe his passion and become the known YouTuber? Yep, Shivam Sharma is an Engineer by qualification. He completed his BTech degree and could have easily got a reputed job in some multinational company, but Shivam chose passion over reputation. He realized that engineering is not his passion and that he wants to do something very different, really very different which would surely soothe his soul and mind.

Thus, “Swagger Sharma” born! In February, 2017 Shivam Sharma started his own YouTube channel by uploading a simple video he has created/recorded in Manali with his best friend. To our wonders, the video soon got immense response from the audiences which eventually motivated Shivam to upload more and more videos.

Initially the family was not supportive and wanted him to work for a multinational company which offered him heavy salary. After getting the high packaged job, Shivam’s parents were proud of him but he himself was not happy and satisfied by doing that job. At that time, life gave only 2 options to Shivam, either to continue the job in Bangalore or return to Delhi and follow his passion of becoming a YouTuber.

This was really a life changing decision for him but he chose happiness over everything and here are the results, Shivam Sharma is the well-known YouTuber today!

The channel “Swagger Sharma” is like a dream come true to Shivam. His sole aim is to make people happy and contented with his unique style of storytelling. Later on he grasped the technique of creating web series. “Meri IIT Vali GF” is amongst the most-popular web series of Shivam Sharma.

Today Swagger Sharma is one of the popular YouTube channel. His core team members are the true pillars of the channel that have sacrificed their personal choices and contributed with their hard work to make the channel successful all over. The main vision of Shivam Sharma is to take his channel o the next level by creating best digital content for his viewers. With the help of his team, he is continuing to win the hearts of the people all around.