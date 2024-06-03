MrBeast overtakes T-Series to become the most subscribed YouTube channel

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, has become the most subscribed YouTube channel, surpassing T-Series, the Indian music company. Celebrating his achievement, MrBeast took to X, sharing the subscriber count of his channel alongside that of T-Series with the caption, “After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie.”

After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/V1znbyqw27 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 2, 2024

The post, shared on June 2, has amassed 32.9 million views and 779.4k likes. The YouTuber has been receiving congratulatory messages from his fans, including praise from Elon Musk. Replying to his post, Musk wrote, “Wow, Congrats.”

Earlier, MrBeast had promised to support fellow YouTuber PewDiePie by surpassing the subscribers of Bhushan Kumar’s music label, which is behind popular music albums of films like ‘Animal’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.’ The feud between the Swedish YouTuber Kjellberg, popularly known as PewDiePie, and T-Series has been ongoing for years. PewDiePie, one of the highest-earning YouTubers in the world, was famous primarily for his video game commentaries. He had surpassed T-Series as the most subscribed YouTube channel, but this was short-lived. In 2017, Disney cut ties with him, leading the YouTuber to remove videos containing Nazi references.

Last month, on May 16, as MrBeast was getting closer to his goal, he challenged Bhushan Kumar to a boxing match. He posted a picture of their YouTube subscribers with the caption, “I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match.”

I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match pic.twitter.com/zanhy2zl8E — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 16, 2024

Reflecting on the quest in an interview with Jon Youshaei, MrBeast said, “I got a little ‘this country versus that country.’ I don’t think Felix took it there, but it even got a little racist in the sub-war before. So, I’m very cognizant of it, which is why I’m not leaning into it too hard. I just want to be the most subscribed-to channel. Yes, I have a lot of people helping me, but at the end of the day, I started this channel. I live and breathe this. I am a creator.”

MrBeast, born in Wichita, Kansas, as Jimmy Donaldson, is a popular YouTuber known for his challenges and giveaway videos. He started his YouTube journey at the young age of 12 and soon achieved widespread recognition.