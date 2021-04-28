People speak a lot about how others can step into the entrepreneurial world, but no one really talks about how people need to carve their path or what things they can follow to reach their goals. They say only leaders can create more leaders like them, be it in any industry or field.

To know exactly how to achieve amazing success in one’s area of interest, it is essential for people to study more about the already established names in their industries, their journey, their struggles and how they made it huge in the same. For helping people reach their desired success and motivate them more to do the same in the vast real estate industry, Stephen Rodrigues has come forward. This man is all about his passion, love and perseverance for carving a unique path for himself as a real estate consultant and trainer.

Stephen Rodrigues was born in Kuwait and was raised in Udupi, India. As he grew up, he learnt many things from both these places and understood how people from different countries are different in their choices and lifestyle. The real estate industry attracted him the most and as he kept growing in the same, he ultimately became a certified global real estate investment consultant and an ATD certified trainer, excelling both in the UAE and India.

Below, he shares what helped him succeed in the industry.

Being in love with work: Stephen Rodrigues says that his love for his niche and his passion for helping people in real estate investments, and getting them nearer their home dreams helped him give his best, which gave him great success.

Being consistent: He believes that his consistency in doing the work and putting in every possible effort have propelled him forward in the industry in no time.

Being a learner: The ace real estate consultant is of the view that people must keep learning, no matter what position they achieve in life. He did exactly that and hence, kept on coming up with novel ideas and strategies to excel in real estate.

Apart from his skills and expertise in helping his clients with making the right real estate investments, Stephen Rodrigues has found his peace in teaching and spreading his knowledge to the many youngsters and budding real estate consultants and entrepreneurs.