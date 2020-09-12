Founder & CEO of Decaf Media, Shreyam Shukla is currently high on the success of his business venture which is doing exceptionally well despite the Coronavirus pandemic. Shreyam is touching new heights and is paving his way to success owing to his passion and sheer hard work.

It was back in time when this young entrepreneur had visited LA that attracted him towards the fashion and lifestyle industry, thus pushing him to start an e-commerce business.

Talking about the fruitful venture, Shreyam says, “We are Decaf Media and the main reason our business is doing so well is the passion all the employees have towards their work. They understand the clients and their needs and their expertise allows them to solve any problem with ease. We analyze our competition and we are not afraid to take risks.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our business and make it stand out from the competition. We know that customers are kings and we treat them that way only, if you come to us you will be satisfied and on top of that, we are consistent day in and day out. We are always aiming to expand our wings as we are looking to further provide our services to 50 new clients in a span of 2 months only.

“And Decaf media is the one and only venture in India that not only focuses on growing our business or profit but also changes the lifestyle of our clients for good. Because we know that profits are all vital and necessary but the most important purpose of our work is the overall well-being of all the people that are with us in this venture.”