Saurabh Dubey is striving to make society a better place for all

Saurabh Dubey, a social activist who stands out among his contemporaries, is striving hard for a serious change in society. He looks at the big view of the picture and how he can try out different ways and create awareness for his living reasons: Women Empowerment, School Social Workers and Community Social Workers.

He was born on 15 September 1988 and grew up with the love of two sisters and a brother. A software engineer by education and profession, he is a real hero who simply strives to make goals and achieve them. The result of his hard work was such that he got the opportunity to work with reputed firms like Tech Mahindra, TCS and more.

He was associated with Techlik Solutions Pvt Ltd as a director. His hardworking, persistent and consistent nature brought him to another level of life and he got a chance to work with the Ministry of Parliament Affairs and Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Amidst climbing up high on the professional level, he nurtured a dream in his heart to work for social causes about which he felt strongly. So while working with both the ministries, he understood what exactly his targets are. He then started working in the fields of women empowerment, community social worker and school social worker.

He has a very strong feeling that if women get empowered then we can create a better and healthy society. As a community social worker and school social worker, he is working for the people and also setting up systems that will help them in the near future.