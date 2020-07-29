To understand a business well with a wider knowledge and without making much investment, digital marketing is a boon in today’s online world.

Digital master Sanjay Kumar Gupta excels in digital marketing skills and makes people determine the credibility and the importance of digital platforms. Sanjay helps them to succeed and gives a ray of hope at such a tough time of unemployment.

Sanjay helps people, especially the youth of the country to make their career in the digital marketing industry and also to those who are waiting for one such opportunity. He understands the needs of the consumers and fulfils their demands in order to increase online engagement.

Sanjay is also of one the youngest entrepreneurs to start his own brand just at the age of 19. A backbencher in college who always had a dream to grow big, he started his own website ‘Finance Rewind ‘ turning it into one of the most viewed and popular websites in the field. There was no looking back thereafter. He makes sure that the website proves to be valuable for the viewers, never disappointing them by providing ace content with excellent strategies.

Sanjay understands digital strategies and the skills that need to be polished for entering the digital marketing world. Be it any digital platform, he always serves the best to his clients making him own of the renowned names in digital business.

He had 25 million audiences on Facebook and 2 million audiences on Instagram making him a proud owner of a digital company doing wonders online.

Sanjay Kumar Gupta also is a social worker and believes in contributing to his community. He has opened various employment opportunities for a number of people who want to achieve their dreams by giving them a solid platform to show their skills.

His recent projects include FinanceRewind.com, e2buzz.com,

Nonstoptimes.com and Memestic, a Facebook page under his banner, and Vetwe Media Private Limited.

The social media platforms paved the way to fulfil Sanjay’s dream, opening the gates for tremendous creativity and success. His venture into digital ad space through Google ad sense and Facebook eventually led to Sanjay’s success.