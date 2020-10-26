The potential scope of social media in India is growing rapidly. Almost every business and business entity has made their presence over the digital space to connect to a wider audience.

And what better than the digital medium in today’s time? Probably everything is getting digitalized which has seen the rise of many digital experts today. Sameer Paulaste, who holds tremendous expertise in Information Technology, has pursued his MCA from the University of Pune. He has been familiar with digital marketing for almost eight years and is a seasoned software engineer as well.

After his education and working as a software engineer, he realized to start his own company. That’s when Sparkles9 Media got incorporated which is a leading marketing firm. In a very short period, his company has built a clientele from different parts of the world including the USA, Canada and the UK.

Today Sameer’s company has been actively working in providing digital solutions and it also handles the biggest corporate and cultural events across India. It was after he struggled for almost a decade in the media and entertainment industry that he built an empire of his own.

Apart from a digital marketer, he has even worked as a sub-editor of a newspaper and magazine company. The talented man is also responsible for leading a well-known TV award show named Colors Marathi Suvarnaratna Awards where he is a Vice President. Whether it is digital marketing, branding, public relations, social media management, website development or mobile & web application development, his company gives a 360-degree exposure to the clients.

In this shoulder to shoulder competition, what matters is the quality of work. Sparkles9 Media never compromises delivering quality content.

Paulaste says, “You can’t build a loyal customer base with providing content in quantity. My focus is to provide quality in quantity. My company adheres to provide the best among the rest. Another important aspect to stay in the race is to follow the latest trends and not imitate your competitor’s work.”

With a holistic approach, Sparkles9 Media is one of the leading digital marketing firms growing its presence worldwide now.