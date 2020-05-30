Amol Ghodke is all set to star in an upcoming movie that is yet to be named. 300 actors had auditioned for this movie and Amol’s acting touched the heart of the director and he was selected for this huge project. Amol took formal training for action sequences to make it look realistic.

He was born on 24 March 1993 in a small town Jalna, Maharashtra and has an inspiring story to tell. He moved to Pune for his education and from there he developed an affection for acting. In his early days, he used to work in the theatre group of his college. He is a gym enthusiast and his workout videos have stormed Instagram. He has a huge fan following on Instagram and is spotted with Bollywood actors and actresses.

He made his acting debut with the movie Online Premachi Offline Goshta and also worked for Rajmudra. Apart from being a phenomenal actor, he even produced a web series, Comedy Cocktail.

Apart from the movie industry, during this difficult phase of COVID-19 pandemic, he has done numerous social work activities starting from his own home town, Jalna. He provided food and grocery for needy people. He is also involved in various social activities in Pune and Mumbai.

For Amol, acting career was never an option but the motto of life to live for. Amol thinks that if you really love your dream, then give your biggest shot to achieve it and only your hard work will pay off.