Everyone is blessed with some unique talent. It is just that we need to identify the potential within us.

Today we tell you about an amazing talent named Soham Pawaskar who identified his potential as an actor during school days. His interest in acting developed while he participated in skits, dramas and other co-curricular activities during school.

With having experience in theatre plays and short films, Pawaskar is all set to make his acting debut with the Marathi film ‘Rajmudra’. The shooting of the film had begun earlier but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it came to a standstill.

When asked about the status of the film. Soham said, “The film will be going on floors soon as things have started easing out after the lockdown.”

The actor further sharing his excitement revealed that he is playing a parallel lead in the film and his role is important as per the film’s storyline.

“I am playing a positive character in the film of a happy-go-lucky guy. The film is based on today’s youth and their love for Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Everyone proves why they are the true mavles of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and this film is all about it”, he added.

Before getting into the world of cinema, Soham worked in the corporate field for almost 9 years. He holds expertise in social media marketing, artist management and digital media.

During his work, he auditioned for various advertisements and did multiple print shoots. It was during his work in artist management, Soham developed connections with artists, actors, producers, directors and other celebrities from the film industry. The shooting schedule of the film is said to resume by mid-July.

After a hiatus of almost a decade, it was a bit strange for Pawaskar to face the camera. But with a few practices and acting workshops, he is back at it. The passionate actor, at last, said that he can’t wait to be on set and give his shot.

Well, looks like his excitement is already at the peak and we can’t wait to see him on screen. We wish the talented actor lots of luck for his much-awaited debut film.