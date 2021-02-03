Rahul Dakare is a self-made Digital entrepreneur, an extreme sports enthusiast and a man who has travelled across some of the best dream destinations across 15 countries owing to his love for travelling.

From a young age, Rahul was a dreamer and he loved exploring both the internet and exotics of the planet. When he began his journey to strive for bringing the best out of him, he started to feel fascinated with the web and while looking for different ways to build his empire, he started taking projects related to managing social media of various websites. Slowly and gradually, his expert services got popularity and he became a master in SEO, social media marketing and management. But while pursuing all these activities when he began his career, he was also working with a cruise company to satiate his love for travelling.

Within a span of 2 years, Rahul Dakare became a digital marketing brand and to streamline his work, he started with his digital marketing agency in the year 2014, while getting hands-on in a corporate hospitality firm. Till today, he has catered to dozens of different social media management projects and is a notable name in this arena.

Rahul knew he deserved a life where he could do what he was passionate towards and would never let his dreams die. He also knew that he was capable of winning the world with his quality services and that he eventually did.

The story of one of India’s finest multifaceted digital marketers is worth a mention. Today, he inspires the world not because he has built a fortune for himself, but because he was capable of doing so while following his dreams.