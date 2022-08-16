Radha Kapoor Khanna’s Journey of Setting up 1st School of Design & Innovation in Mumbai

The era of design, fashion, art, and innovation has evolved with more and more students choosing these as a career. The world of design and innovation has changed and is welcoming fresh talent with open arms. Adhering to the proper study of fashion and innovation trends, many analytical tools are deployed in this business. Radha Kapoor Khanna, a creative entrepreneur and the lady who set up the first design and innovation school in Mumbai with her alma matar Parson School of Design, shares her inspirational journey of establishing this university. Radha Kapoor Khanna, with a creative career on the rise, felt an urgent need for an ecosystem that provides young India with skills to make them future-ready.

One of India’s top design and innovation colleges, ISDI offers cutting-edge and innovation-focused programmes based on extensive specialisation built on solid liberal arts fundamentals, critical observation, disruptive design thinking, creating emerging technologies, master workshops, and industry-academia collaborations. ISDI gives students the tools they need to fully tap into their creativity, use design to advance society and the economy, and use innovation to build sustainable solutions. Graduates of ISDI go on to become design leaders who tackle real-world problems by juggling technical proficiency, inventiveness, and contextual awareness with human sensitivity.

Design by its own nature is creative, collaborative, multidisciplinary and inclusive of many other fields, Radha Kapoor Khanna believes that strategy in the context of a country like India can play a very significant role in finding appropriate solutions to its problems. The design process involves knowledge gathering, analysis, discovery, and conceptualisation resulting in a problem-solving activity and this, in turn, leads to experiential learning.

“Indian economy can benefit from design and innovation. It can aid in the learning of societal behaviours, empathy for consumers and tackling real-world challenges,” says Radha Kapoor Khanna.

In today’s world, which is changing quickly and posing economic challenges, new models can be derived from design and innovation. We need confident, creative and nimble thinkers who can navigate circuitous complexity. Indian School of Design and Innovation is definitely the change maker of the Indian education system.



