The one who works hard towards the goal, they are the ones everyone looks up to. One such person is the founder of Royalclouds Webhosting Private Limited, Nikhil Darji.

Nikhil Darji is the kind of person who sets the example and people follow them. He has every quality of a leader and it reflects on whatever he does. Can you imagine that he was just 19 years old when he founded Royal Clouds?

Since childhood, Nikhil was very intrigued and fascinated by the concept of the internet. Even when he was a kid, he used to spend lots of time on the internet researching and reading about new things. This empowered him and made him realize the power of the internet. That’s when he decided to find a company that would offer quality service in web hosting. After giving lots of thoughts, he named his company Royalclouds Webhosting Private Limited.

Royal Clouds has come a long way since its inception. When the company was founded, it had a tough time. Once the company got few clients, they started appreciating the company’s efforts and quality of services. The word of mouth of the clients helped the company grow. Within no time, people started coming in numbers whenever they required any help.

Currently, Royal Clouds is one of the fastest-growing web hosting companies globally with more than 10,000 happy clients worldwide. If one looks at Nikhil’s hard work and passion, the company is all set to conquer the world. Nikhil wishes to take the company globally.