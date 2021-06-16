Narsi Grewal is an ex-army officer, author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. The drive to serve and elevate his country has been the constant motivation in the journey of Narsi Grewal. The journey began in 1985 when he stood proudly in an Indian Army uniform. The patriotism of Grewal did not sway even when he fought in the bloody battleground of the Kargil war.

After 19 years of bravely serving his country, he retired. But the retirement from the Indian Army did not bring an end to his passion for his country. November 25, 2002, was the day when Narsi Grewal was introduced to a direct selling company. The day marked the inception of his tread towards financial independence and granting the same to his countrymen.

A strive to generate self-reliant employment in India

Unemployment in India has always been a discussed but unresolved issue. The perceived youth unemployment rate for the year 2020 was 23.75 per cent. The pandemic, lockdown, salary slash, and job loss in 2020 and 2021 seem to have a rippling effect on India’s already worse unemployment condition.

Situations like these bring out the need for self-reliance and self-employment. Direct Sales is the sector which satisfies these requirements of today. The Associated Chambers of Commerce Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has predicted that by the end of the year 2021 the industrial sector of direct selling will augment to Rs 2,930 crore.

Narsi Grewal comprehended the necessity of self-reliant employment and direct selling many years before. He established his network with his impressive skills and entrepreneurial aptitude. His entrepreneurial growth and vision for his country culminated in the foundation of the SUCCESS SUPPORT SYSTEM. The organization was inaugurated with a mission to diminish unemployment and generate self-employment in India.

He faced many obstacles in gathering skills and investing years in hit-and-trials. Thus, he wants the budding direct sellers to circumvent those. His foundation provides the required tools, services, and training to shape and boost sales and marketing enthusiasts.

A celebrated leader

An author, an entrepreneur, and a motivational speaker, Narsi Grewal is applauded in every field he steps in. He co-authored a training guide for direct sellers named “Pragati Sutra.” The book sold thousands of copies.

His efforts as an entrepreneur were rewarded with the prestigious “Business Leadership Award” by the Asian African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. His insights associated him with renowned brands like Vimal, Raymond, etc. His expertise in networking and eagerness to uplift others has made him a leading motivational speaker of India.

Through his years of struggle and success, Narsi Grewal has proved himself as a great leader in every aspect. A true leader is not the one who aspires to become a leader but the one who endeavours to make a difference.

To know more about Narsi Grewal connect with him on Instagram @narsigrewal.