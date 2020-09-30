Business for event management companies has been going through a roller coaster ride recently. There is a drastic downward slope for any of the event management company be it a small venture or big players of this market.

Although pandemic has hit every industry, event management is suffering one of the highest blows. Already this industry works on anti-refund policy, so many tentative events got canceled giving a heart attack to the event organizers as well as individuals directly involved.

According to the founder and MD of HBN Events Private Limited Mohd Badar, situations were very unimaginably tough during the initial months of the lockdown. But still, there was hope for the business to align accordingly after the unlock, He added, our contribution to the market is significant and it is very important to save the industry from falling during the pandemic.

Every great dream begins with a dreamer, its only our dedication, towards one’s passion that transforms a dreamer to a successful champion following the above ideology Lucknow Businessman Mohd Badar, is all set to launch HBN events academy and plans to open in Lucknow by 2020.

Mohd Badar said, our mission is set new standards of excellence in Education for the Event, Media, and Communication Industry, encouraging the intellectual, creative and diversified development of our students and serve the current, future leaders, managers, professionals in this industry.

We will provide specialized Professional Diploma courses in Event Management, Media & Communications. Our aim is to create meaningful education programs and provide contemporary industry exposure to our students. We form alliances with experts to enhance standards in training and take structured initiatives to shape, nurture and produce the best talents for the Industry.

To cater to the ever-increasing demand of professional event managers at large, possessing highly rich academics combined with practical experience, to create future planners, managers and professionals in the global event management field by offering superior learning opportunities through a perfect blend of classroom and practical training.

He further added as experiential leaders, our passion is to create incredible experiences, we think in practicality, not theory our comprehensive approach to design, production, and permitting elevates our work while ensuring its success.

To conclude, we can say that being a successful event manager is not an easy feat to achieve. There is loads of intense training that an event manager must go through in order to develop these superpowers that differentiate them from the cast mold of the mainstream. Do you have what it takes to be the ultimate Zen master of the event industry? Push yourself to the limits to find out, after all, it is in the extremities that every single day in the life of an event manager lie