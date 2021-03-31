Managing one business is tough for most people but here this serial entrepreneur handles many, with ease.

Any “multipreneur” will tell you that it’s actually not a bad idea to establish multiple businesses as it not only opens up the chances to improve your financial security but also it demands the use of different skills resulting in a sharp mind. Matteo Cuppari is one such entrepreneur who has excelled in distinct businesses without facing any major hurdles. It’s all due to his immense skills which he gained by working from the age of 14. “It’s very important to start working at a young age as the mind is uncluttered and ready to learn new things, grasping power is at its all-time high and the hunger to succeed also exists,” says Matteo.

The lessons learnt early in life reflect how you are going to proceed in your career and that’s what Matteo is trying to explain here. His tryst with doing jobs started at the age of 14 when he joined as a PR in a nightclub in Milan. He learnt the most minute details of running a successful business at that age and such was the impact of his work that he got featured in one of Italy’s leading newspapers making him an instant popular face and a teen idol for youngsters around the neighbourhood. In spite of earning handsomely at that age, he wanted to achieve more and with that aim he set out to work in different places, facing innumerable challenges that made him tough to the core.

After working in London, Wales, Madrid, Barcelona and Spain, he finally arrived in his own country to try his hands in the real estate business. Joining hands with his elder brother Marco, he started off by buying a room down the street, and within no time owned more than 10 properties catapulting himself as a top real estate entrepreneur. He invested in properties that were pronounced to be dead investments by industry experts, but he proved them wrong when these investments multiplied with many going into redevelopment and giving multiple returns.

After conquering the real estate arena in Italy, he went ahead to mark his presence in a new country, UAE, where he established his luxury supercar rental business in Dubai and also started trading and investing in cryptocurrencies, both of which did exceptionally well. Matteo has well proven that if one is focused nothing is unachievable and any seemingly impossible task is possible, and he stands as a true example of this.