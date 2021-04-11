This era is certainly the most congenial time for startups as we are becoming increasingly welcoming to new ideas and products, this shift of consumer behaviour coupled with the ease that technology has brought to surf anything produced in any part of the world has in turn given a push to such startup businesses.

Another emerging and exhilarating startup that is planning to make inroads into the cosmetic market is Gufo. The biggest USP of Gufo is that its formulation of products is based upon the ingredients used in the era of kings and queens and is hence aimed towards taking the consumers on a ride of the royal era which stood for revitalising your natural beauty and promoted a radiant skin that glowed with the wonders of mother nature.

The concoctions curated by deep research and deliberations by its founder Asheeta Singh are not only completely natural but will certainly work as a respite for scores of cosmetic users who wish to consume such products that give them a sense of royalty while boosting their confidence.

This vision has been invested into by entrepreneur Khushwant Singh who believes that the products under this creative range will fill Indian households with a safe, ancient and reliable experience of using cosmetics.

Khushwant Singh, a serious businessman, has been deeply connected with the e-commerce market since the year 2012 and has steered several e-commerce campaigns to insurmountable success, an ingenious digital marketer who has the expertise of identifying brilliant e-commerce and business opportunities in the digital market.

The young entrepreneur is a digital expert from Jalandhar, Punjab and is becoming familiar with the what’s what of the e-commerce market and has compiled all his insights into a book on Indian consumer behaviour which is set for launch later this year.

A master of many trades, Khushwant Singh has time and again dealt with bringing such e-commerce products into the market that are redefining various concepts in the industry.

He has been a champion of dissecting consumer behaviour and has an innate way of understanding what customers want and how manufacturers can serve their interests in the best possible way.

Gufo is an enormous step in this direction and is a magical brand that will be instrumental in switching towards ‘an ancestral approach to leading a toxin-free life.’