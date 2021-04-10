Karzan’s journey started from Duhok. The city he grew up in. The idea of shooting the video was nothing but to show how the people of Duhok are. The people there are so helpful and kind. They are always ready to help someone in need. The video showed that amidst all the inhuman chaos around the world in some places humanity still exists.

The video went viral around the city. People loved what they saw. Their city, their own people. Karzan was praised immensely. The social experiment was successful.

This led him to continue this even more and take the step further towards it. He started doing lifestyle vlogs, travel vlogs, adventure videos. All these were praised by the people to the core. This inspired him and kept him going on.

People loved his travel vlogs and he himself being a travel freak kept on doing so many of them. But he never stopped doing videos in Duhok itself. He always kept on showing the world the culture, civilization and how kind the people of Duhok are.

On December 312020, a friend of Karzan who is a Kurdish singer Haval Ibrahim released a new music video. The video was directed by Karzan Hisham and he was even cast in the video with a few of his friends.

Direction is undoubtedly a task that requires a lot of patience and all the attention and also being a part of the video was also an amazing thing but surely required efforts. But Karzan Hisham did the job amazingly well and that can be seen clearly in the video.