Meet Jonathan Diaz, the upcoming business tycoon from the United States of America. At an age when most youngsters are busy doing parties and starting their careers, Jonathan is setting up multiple businesses.

Most of Jonathan’s businesses are aimed towards helping other companies scale and get more sales. The reason why Jonathan got into this industry is his sheer passion for computers and entrepreneurship together at a very young age. He needed to make money so he built some advanced strategies to help his firms and businesses in scaling up and building rapport.

He then started offering the services to other companies around that were not as technologically advanced at that time.

Jonathan’s consulting business is known as JDiaz Business LLC. He has since generated over a million dollars worth of profit in less than a year. With Go Credit Hub, he has generated about $400,000 within a few months. He has generated over $50 million for all his businesses collectively.

Even before leaving his folks’ house, he had already found a couple of companies. His major strategy to grow and succeed is to always invest 50% of his earned profit back into new business ventures. The list of his companies is pretty expansive: Code 113, Social Prospector, Jdiaz Business LLC, Instavio, Glossy Smiles, RealeHub, Rocket Dyno, Credit Dyno, and Link Elite.

So many businesses under his name and the age of the founder is just 25 years old, this is the exact kind of story that inspires generations.

On how he manages to stand out from the crowd since many rivals and counterparts emerge every day in the competition. Jonathan explained, “What makes me different is the fact that I focused a lot on my network while building my companies. No matter what new venture I want to start, as long as it aligns with who we are and our core values, then there’s no problem in getting key connections involved from day one to help scale these ventures.”

Stories like these are the ones that become big.