An inspiring story: The journey from ambitions to creations

William Bridges once said, “Change is situational. Transition, on the other hand, is psychological. It is not those events but rather the inner reorientation or self-redefinition that you have to pass through in order to incorporate any of those changes into your life. Without a transition, the change is just a rearrangement of the furniture. Unless transition happens, the change won’t work.”

This is a fact that has changed the lives of numerous people who turned into celebrities. One such influential personality faced lots of challenges in his early days, which turned out to be a nightmare for other competitors. Manpreet Singh, Founder & Director (Third Eye Blind Productions and 6th Street Artist) has shown others how to crouch towards their targets while holding nothing in hand.

Manpreet Singh believed that continuity and innovation would enhance his personal and professional experiences. Regardless of whether the task was a giant wave or a small tide, he always succeeded. He took challenges with intense commitment and achieved them in the most effective and honest way possible in order to ensure trust and growth. The intellectual ability of Manpreet Singh was to turn obstacles into opportunities. Achieving success from being an assistant director to becoming a renowned director is an achievement path Manpreet Singh has been walking for a long time. Working with great personalities like Naseeruddin Shah, Sukhwinder Singh, Aamir Bashir, Naveen Kasturia, Sonali Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Zareen Khan, and many more who give birth to your ideations, he had attained a sense of responsibility towards his work.

He has worked as an Assistant Director on many projects before becoming a budding director of the short films, “He has come for me”, giving his ideas wings to fly. This short film was based on the fact of believing the unbelievable. Now that he had the license, he realized that he could start something from scratch on his own. With flourishing abilities and versatility, Manpreet Singh kicked off a start-up called Third Eye Blind Productions. Following this move, the aspiring director did not back down. With the help of social influencers, he made many ad films. During this time, he realized the importance of influencer marketing. After starting 6th Street Artist, he immediately got involved with Influencer Marketing and managed a large number of macro and micro-influencers.

A blend of influencer talent and Manpreet Singh’s incredible content creation, conceptualization, and unique direction landed him into the production of MX Takatak Farmhouse – Season 1 – The Battle of Fame. This enlarged podium gathered many influencers under one roof for 7 days gunning for the title. MX Player was one of the vital brands Third Eye Blind Productions collaborated with. The Influencer Marketing industry has always been loyal to the fine vision, curative talent, creative intensity, and continuity of Manpreet Singh. They presented him with one of their unique campaigns known as Howzzat. Shortlisting renowned influencers, developing concepts based on cricket, managing locations, managing new talents, and directing the campaign superbly were all part of this campaign.

He strongly believes that “The one who is afraid to dare does not win”. People refer to him as ‘The man with an unbreakable ideation streak’.