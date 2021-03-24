When he started his job of digital editing in a small town like Ambikapur, no one was convinced with his decision neither people were much aware of social media or the kind of opportunities it offers. Shailendra Kumar Sing had a passion for this field with little or no guidance from anyone.

He learned everything about Social Media, Photography and Editing, and Branding on his own through various resources available online. A degree in anthropology was of no help in what he wanted to pursue. He says, “It was a big challenge to learn from scratch without knowing where I was heading. But the more I learned about the digital world my keenness and determination to make it big in this field only increased. I fine-tuned my skills every day and gained more knowledge.”

Born and brought up in Ambikapur he was always a simple and hardworking child. His initial years as a Photo Editing Expert weren’t easy. Simultaneously he was learning about Social Media Growth strategy. He says, “Once I was confident about my knowledge, I started a YouTube channel to share my knowledge. It helped in overall growth, not only my finance grew exponentially but my popularity also raised manifold. The nuances of social media growth strategy not only helped me but millions of people too. My videos went viral and so did the social media feeds.”

He believes that helping others is the best way to grow. He says, “One should not make even professional relations superficially. If you genuinely help others with an honest intent you will be benefitted without a doubt. When I started my channel, I didn’t know how soon or big it is going to grow. All I wanted was to share my knowledge so that people who lack information get it without having to spend huge sums. Eventually, it helped me everywhere. Now my channel has almost 5 lakh subscribers and I have more than 8 lakh followers on Instagram.” He shares tips and techniques to grow one’s social media presence through his channel. Many brands are approaching him for their promotion on social media.

His growth is an example and has paved the way for other youths from small towns to follow their dreams. The digital world has definitely blurred the distances and boundaries between small towns and big cities and opened an entirely new world of dreams for everyone.