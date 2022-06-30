IETO Delegation congratulates Togo and Gabon for being admitted to CHOGM

The delegation of the Indian Economic Trade Organization returned successfully after deliberations and partnerships at the CHOGM 2022 held in Rwanda last week.



President of IETO Dr. Asif Iqbal convened his members on Tuesday to brief them about his successful visit to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. The meeting held at the Secretariat in Bangalore and saw the President briefing the board members on his visit to Rwanda to attend the CHOGM 2022, as this was the first such meeting since Rwanda took over the membership of this body.

India has been the largest populated body with 1.3 Billion people and Nauru the smallest with a population of 10000. The Indian official side was represented by Dr. S. Jaishankar the Minister of External Affairs, Govt of India. The Commonwealth accepted the Togo and Gabon’s application for admission to CHOGM, welcoming it as the 56th member and marking the fulfilment of one of CHOGM administration’s inaugural pledges.

CHOGM 2022 was held from June 20 to June 25, 2022. The CHOGM 2022 was themed around “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.” The President of IETO had detailed discussions with various state heads and in particular with the Prime Minister of SAMOA Ms. Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa who invited the Indian Delegation to actively participate in the next CHOGM conference to be held in SAMOA in 2024.

The president of IETO attended the official opening ceremony of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), held at the Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda in the presence of the President of Rwanda His Excellency Paul Kagame and the Gala Dinner that was held in the presence of the Prime Minister of Rwanda. The official opening was followed by high-level meetings of the delegates to discuss collaboration on topics ranging from trade to health to climate. CHOGM also featured four forums, ministerial meetings, side events and other activities. The President was welcomed by Ms. Clare AKAMANZI the CEO of Rwanda Development Board and the Cabinet Minister in Rwanda.

IETO president’s attendance cements further the organization’s continued commitment to cooperate with the international fora on shared goals such as democracy, peace, and prosperity. It also represents participation by Indian companies in the international community to strengthen cooperation on environmental protection, trade growth, democracy support, and education and gender equality.

As part of the trip, the president of IETO also met the Foreign Minister of Gabon Mr. Michael MOUSSA ADAMO who is visiting India for the India Africa Summit in July 2022. The Foreign Minister pledged his commitment to support IETO in its endeavors with Indian companies.

The president of IETO also met with Prime Minister of Bahamas, The Hon. Philip Davis and the High Commissioner of Bahamas from the UK, His Excellency Ellison Edroy Greenslade, where discussions were held on the enhanced bilateral relations between Bahamas and India. The Prime Minister Extended the invitation to the IETO delegation to Nassau, the capital of Bahamas.

Additionally, the President of IETO attended a meeting hosted by the Permanent Secretary of the Republic of Zambia Mrs. Chawe P. Mpande who welcomed the delegation to Zambia and the headquarters of COMESA. She has mentioned the areas of Agriculture, Pharmacy and Education for the Zambians is of high priority and appreciated India’s roles in building human potential in Zambia.

Following the gala dinner, the IETO president met with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh H.E. Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen and the Trade attaché of Mozambique in Kigali for discussions on improving trade ties with India. The Delegation of Eritrea was also serious in engagements and wanted to engage with Indian companies for further trade and commerce dialogue. President of Republic of Guyana His Excellency Irfan Ali also met the IETO delegation and invited them to Guyana to explore trade opportunities.

Accordingly, the IETO president’s visit to Rwanda mirrors the incumbent administration’s commitment to engage with the international community, especially with the Commonwealth member states, in promoting democracy, human rights, good governance, multilateralism and world peace.

The IETO signed the MOU with EXCI-MAA, an organization based in the EAC region with offices all over the continent to engage in the exchange of expertise and assistance with regard to building inclusive, resilient and MSME communities through such multilateral forums.

President of the IETO held bilateral meetings with other world leaders to strengthen the role of Indian companies in the international community, advance its shared interests and contribute to resolving global issues on the sidelines of the meeting. He also met the Delegation from Lesotho National Development Corporation, CEO of Trade Malta Mr. Anton Buttigeig, CEO of the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre Keletsositse Olebile, Francella Strickland who is the Ambassador of Samoa in Belgium, Chairman of EDO state Government in Nigeria Engr. Greg Obgeifun and Mr. Gabor Pula, the Representative of IMF in Rwanda.

During the meeting in Kigali where leaders from 54 countries gathered, discussions revolved around youth, women, business and civil society. The world leaders also engaged in private discussions at the Commonwealth Leaders Retreat, regarding collaboration on the global platform and Commonwealth priorities. IETO delegation will travel to SAMOA in 2023 to identify opportunities for Indian companies in Hospitality and Tourism sector for investments in the country for CHOGM 2024.