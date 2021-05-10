A big part of finding success as an author lies within Marketing. Although publishers do work closely with authors to ensure their books find success, they are not entirely responsible for the overall promotions of the book. Publishers publish. And that’s about it.

Over the past couple of years, the team at WEconsult has forged a reputation as one of the finest author/book promotion agencies in the country. Having worked with some of the most prominent players in the publishing industry, including Harper Collins, Penguin Random House, Rupa Publications, Srishti Publishers, and more, the startup has successfully managed to revolutionize the art of making books and authors newsworthy.

Writing a book, without a doubt, is an extremely gruelling process. Promoting it is even harder. However, with the number of budding authors in India, each one needs to understand the process of carving a place of their own. The ultimate success of your potential bestseller lies within your control.

Speaking on what it takes for authors to make it to the spotlight, Vivek Cornelio, Communications Director at WEconsult, stated, “There is no one secret sauce. Marketing a new book combines various elements that come together to create a buzz. The unfortunate reality is that most authors are oblivious to the process that goes into promoting one’s work. This is why we choose to use a combined approach through which authors would receive their customized marketing plan, establishing the steps they can take to successfully market his/her book. This approach has proven not only to be effective for all the authors we have worked with but has also created a pleasurable working experience for everyone involved.”

Ryan Kenneth, Creative Director at WEconsult, also stated, “Having worked with established as well as first-time authors, it is with utmost conviction that we can say that building a personal brand as an author is a key to developing an engaged audience and increasing the reader base. Coming from a setup where a lot of what we do has to do with Image Management, nothing matters more than creating a brand that audiences can resonate with; And that is what we strive to do at WEconsult.”

So how does an up-and-coming author/writer go about promoting their work?

Well, truth be told, one should ideally start promoting their book the day you begin writing it.

Yup. You read that right.

While it may take up to a few months (or more) for your book to finally hit the shelves – you’re going to need that time to attract and gather an audience that you know is going to buy a copy once it’s out and ready to go.

Now, one may ask, “But how? How do you gather this ‘audience’ you speak of?”

Two words: Social Media.

Remember; when it comes to promoting your book, or yourself as an author, the Internet is your best buddy and the number one way to spread the word of your arrival to the game.

Setting up accounts on social media and writing platforms allows you to connect and engage with your ideal audience. This also allows you to build an image that resonates with the people that follow you. Talk about things that inspire you, books you like to read, movies you like to watch, and more.

This, if anything, builds an organic relationship with your viewers, making you seem more human as opposed to a walking advertisement.

But is that all it takes?

Nope.

Let’s say your book, i.e., your creative baby is all set and ready to take the world by storm. What happens next?

Well, one way is you could spam your followers and chat-list with ‘Buy Now’ posters and purchase links.

OR – you could get others to do the talking for you.

Again, how?

You see, just like yourself, the Internet is packed with influencers, reviewers, book bloggers that are looking to build a brand of their own. As someone who is looking to promote their book, it’s important to understand that there’s always someone who’s willing to talk about it.

Start by finding out who you think is the most active and engaging on social media. Now, go ahead and send them a free copy of your book. Maybe even add a little note of appreciation. This gives your book a personal touch and hopefully motivates him/her to talk about your book on their platforms.

Building connections with these influencers is a great opportunity to promote your own brand and will only benefit you in your journey as an author.

Another example of getting others to do the talking for you is through the Media. What better way to get people talking about you than making it to the newspapers, right?

To begin with, it’s best to approach local media outlets in your hometown.

Why, you ask?

Well, is there anything better than being recognized as a published author coming out of the place you call home? Didn’t think so.

However, the fun doesn’t end there. You see, the coverage that you receive from these media engagements might set an impression on the people in your hometown but will undoubtedly leave a bigger mark once leveraged on social media. Yeah, that good old friend of ours.

So if you look closely, a lot of what it takes to promote yourself as an author has to do with building an online image and brand. If there’s one thing that having an online presence can do for you as an author, it establishes relevance and credibility for your readers and viewers.

At the end of the day, there are a million and more ways through which one can promote their book, and the job never really stops. But what’s important is that you get the ball rolling as early as possible. Identify your future readers so you can find the right way to reach them. That is the first, most essential step to marketing your book successfully. And as your move forward, make adjustments when necessary, and most importantly – listen to your readers!