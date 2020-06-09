Hemang Shah Adopting Advanced Digital Methods to Shoot his Modeling Assignments Via FaceTime call With Video Call.

The lockdown has proved out to be a tough time for people working in different industries and the creative and glamorous people are no exception. Despite all odds, people found a way out to carry out their work in this industry as well as staying at home and managing things using advanced digital methods.

Hemang Shah is one such person who has managed to work even in the lockdown phase as well. He leveraged digital technology to manage things right.

He used the modern-day tool called FaceTime to make a video call making the shoot possible for the modelling assignments. Interestingly, he managed to do things well par to the requirements.

He has worked with top models and actors including Ankita Lokhande, Tanisha Dhillon and Akansha Puri to name a few. This speaks a lot about his professionalism and competence in the market that has given enough opportunities to prove his worth in the glamour market.

With the help of advanced tools like FaceTime via Video Call, Hemang Shah has proved his worth in this domain. He intends to go a long way in this field and arrange the shoot using FaceTime.