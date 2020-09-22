Digital marketing is the component of marketing that utilizes the internet and online-based digital technologies such as desktop computers, mobile phones and other digital media and platforms to promote products and services. Gaurav Madaan is a Serial Entrepreneur who championed digital marketing and practices it as his religion. He has also trained over 100,000+ students in the field of digital marketing in the past 6 years and his strategies are being followed across Top MNC’s.

“Digital marketing is also referred to as ‘online marketing’, ‘internet marketing’ or ‘web marketing’. The term digital marketing has grown in popularity over time. In the USA, online marketing is still a popular term. In Italy, digital marketing is referred to as web marketing. Worldwide, digital marketing has become the most common term, especially after the year 2013,” says Gaurav.

In 2010, Gaurav was introduced to India Online Revolution, an MLM company which sold domains and hosting, by his friend Saurabh Bhatnagar. That’s when he fell in love with websites. Later, he went on to pursue a Masters in Marketing from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. He started his first professional blog Geekotech while pursuing his internship with Draft+ FCB Ulka. This was the first step of crafting his journey into digital marketing & entrepreneurship.

His online presence started to grow and he was being invited to conduct a lot of coaching sessions on digital marketing, entrepreneurship and sales at different colleges and corporates. It is then that he realized that there is a huge gap between the formal knowledge being taught at colleges/universities and what the market actually needs.

His passion for Digital is unmatched and he continues helping business owners, students, and professionals to upgrade their skills in the true sense of Digital + Marketing. He taught more than 3000+ professionals, business owners, entrepreneurs, and students via offline and online classes organized by DSIM in Gurgaon.