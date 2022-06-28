Five Latest Decor Trends to be followed in 2022

Every year, Interior designers and home editors professionals predict the design trends which will be popular and people will welcome those trends at home. It is always fun to discover new color palettes, furniture choices, wall colors, and other decor elements that are all rage at the moment. If you are someone who likes to renovate your home with the latest trends, then this article is meant for you!

We Create – “Everything interiors, Co-Founder & CEO Ms. Sunali Goenka, talks about some latest Home Décor trends that are worth considering in 2022.

A luxurious home décor, has books and candles decorating the console, a rug covering hardwoods, floor-to-ceiling curtains framing the windows, throw pillows or a cozy blanket laying on the sofa and bed, crown moulding marrying the wall and ceiling, and go big on Artwork. It’s the detailing that makes a home feel personal and complete.

Flooring

When it comes to flooring there are various options a person can go for which are trendy and budget-friendly.

Wooden Flooring still rules in customer flooring demands if the budget allows. We can have options of Real wood, Parquet, reclaimed or budget-friendly laminated wooden flooring

Concrete Floors come in honed and polished finishes. It’s also available in a lot of colors and textures and it lends a distinct aesthetic to every floor. It’s cheaper than hardwood, typically low-VOC, highly durable, and low-maintenance

Luxury Vinyl Tile, while LVT has been gaining popularity as a hardwood substitute , it’s also moved into the tile realm, especially for high-moisture rooms like bathrooms and home gyms.



Waterproof SPC Rigid-Core Vinyl, Stone plastic, or polymer composite (SPC) rigid-core vinyl is the most popular option because it’s super-durable and affordable. It’s also waterproof & easy to maintain.

Cork Floors along with the movement toward more natural, warmer, earthier tones in homes comes to the sentiment behind it: Being more friendly to the environment. Cork has excellent acoustic and thermal properties; it feels warm and soft underfoot. It’s also water-resistant (which helps keep bugs away ) and lightweight, and holds up like hardwood.

Natural Stones are Long-lasting and work beautifully, indoors and outdoors. Stone stays naturally cool and therefore stone floors can be energy-efficient and control allergens.

Regular Options: Marble, Tiles, etc.

Wall colour and wallpaper

Most of the major paint companies went with their version of colours as their 2022 Colour of the Year but why restrict to this? When we can play with Bold colors, like bottle green, sage green, or have royal, dark blue for entrances.

Talking about Wallpaper, from overscale florals to vintage prints and everything in between, homeowners are using wallpaper to make a statement everywhere from the laundry room to foyer to the bedroom. The wallpaper patterns that will be most popular in 2022 include nature-inspired, chinoiserie, geometric, murals, and Art Décor.

Paintings are another interesting way of transforming the look of the entire room. A classy painting that suits the décor can change the vibe of a space completely. So does wallpaper, “If you love it, set it free on all four walls.”

Furniture to grab attention

A Second-have Wave: There are SO many reasons that second-hand, vintage, and antique furnishings will be big this year. Aside from easing supply chain problems, second-hand furniture is also eco-friendly and more sustainable. There is so much stuff already in the world, why not repurpose it or give it new life instead of buying something new?

Sustainable Materials: Materials that are reclaimed, recycled, and ethically sourced will gain more attention through the years, and especially as the younger generations who have been heavily involved in the sustainability movement begin to buy and renovate homes for themselves.

Multifunctional Spaces & Furniture: Multifunctional spaces are coming in hot in 2022 and are most likely here to stay. In addition to the idea of multifunctional comes the focus on statement pieces and furniture that serves more than one purpose—especially if you rent or live in a smaller space.

Curtains and lights

When it comes to curtains, opt for natural & luxurious materials. Getting the balance right between privacy and allowing natural light into your home is one important thing to think about when choosing soft-furnished window dressings. A blackout curtain is important in bedrooms.

Using stylish and classy lights is another fun way to style your house this year, for example, an oversized chandelier will always act as a statement piece.

Also, layering lights is another trend for 2022. The look of layered lighting will see a resurgence in incorporating multiple fixtures in a room. This can include recessed lighting, directional art lighting, wall sconces, and accent lamps. Installing dimmer switches and separate controls for each source can showcase a wide variety of moods.

Windows and doors

Large glass doors can be built in an ideal bedroom location to take advantage of natural light. When combined with dark bedrooms, glass doors with black frames make a great design statement.