Yik Chan has marked his name amongst the most resilient and successful entrepreneurs. He is the founder of YNC Academy and YNC Entrepreneurs Club. Born in 1993, Yik Chan hails from Hong Kong. His e-Commerce skill sets are well appreciated around the globe. He is considered to be a true exemplar of versatility personified. He has done over Millions USD worth sales with his team.

Besides being an extraordinary e-Commerce entrepreneur, Yik Chan is an influential motivational speaker. He has mastered his skills being an e-Commerce Coach, Business Coach and Meditation/Spiritual Coach. He’s extremely professional and quality teaching on e-Commerce and business automation keeps people hooked and inspired. He aims to uplift 1 million people through teaching business and spiritual study. Yik Chan and his fiancé Cherry Ng has set up multiple businesses worldwide at a young age of 27.

He was in the final year of university, struggling to figure out whether he should start looking for a job or start his own business. He realized that if he becomes an employee, he has to work for someone’s dream by trading his time. So why not start his own business, and work on his dream? With this thought, he started his first business in 2012 at the young age of 20.

He was struggling as there were no courses teaching how to set up a proper business, how to do accounting or negotiate with businesses. He started to search around and learn from different successful entrepreneurs, facing a lot of difficulties and roadblocks. He carried a notebook and jotted down everything he had learnt in the past 7 years with over 200K USD invested in mentorship. After learning from different successful people, he noticed a common trait in them all: a pure mission to help humanity.

He created the Entrepreneurs Club to share his experiences, and guide on how to run a business properly to serve the world. He believes that money is just a bonus after one has provided value to the community. Through his teachings, he shows how one can achieve success by doing the things he/she is passionate about.