Dr. Richardson Khristi’s FB page “The Lord is my shepherd” strikes right chord with netizens

People experience a lot of challenges in their lives, and many are not even well-equipped to handle those tough times, which further deteriorates their conditions. In times like these, if there’s support in the form of a mentor or a guide, it would turn out to be a boon in disguise for them, whose lives seem to be slipping out of their hands. Dr. Richardson Khristi has tried to be that sturdy anchor in people’s lives through his endeavours, out of which his Facebook page “The Lord is my shepherd” forms an important part. Speaking about standing behind people sturdily through his work, he says that timely intervention by the right person in a distressed person’s life definitely acts as a lifesaver, the reason he has taken the mantle in his hands by guiding and mentoring people through his Facebook page from where people can draw inspiration and get motivated to lead a meaningful life by following its verses.

The page is known for its interesting content, which has helped many come out of their stagnant lives and move ahead. It is perhaps one of the best gifts to humankind from this learned man from Anand, Gujarat who also happens to be a homeopathic doctor who passed out from the M.S. Pathak Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Vadodara, graduating in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS). Speaking about bringing forward this noble initiative in front of people, he says, “I always looked at life positively, no matter what the situations were, and I want people to also follow this path, the reason I came up with my Facebook page, which today has humongous following as its content is truly motivational which gets people’s lives back on track.” The page was created in 2010, focussing more on the spiritual aspects of life, which helped its user base grow manifold within a short span of time. Today, the page boasts of a huge following touching up to 5 million, which is quite impressive.

Dr. Richardson Krishti operates the Facebook page under his company Ranen Digital Media Pvt. Ltd. which he established in 2021. The content covers areas like arts, science, health, wisdom, knowledge and much more other than motivational and inspirational quotes, the reason it has gained massive popularity since the time of its launch a decade back.





