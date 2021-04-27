Overly challenging times are going on in India at the moment due to the second wave of the dangerous Coronavirus. The news headlines each day are full of negativity and might demotivate even the brave hearts. To urge people to stay strong and spread the message of positivity during the tough times, five reputed personalities—Dr Priyasi Das, Naseha Sameen, Author Abhishek Kapoor, Abhinav Shukla, and Hemant Agarwal took to Instagram to conduct a motivational live session.

Belonging to the city of joy Kolkata, the award-winning author of 9 books and 48 anthologies, engineer, publisher, model, world record holder, founder of Priya’s Wisdom Publication, and celebrity content creator at Rizzle, Dr Priyasi Das had a great message to share. She has dedicated her must-read book titled Phases of COVID-19 to her beloved grandfather (Late. Mr Niranjan Kumar Roy) who she lost due to the pandemic.

This book includes several deep insights and explanations regarding proper precautions, symptoms, medications, etc. which portray Priyasi’s personal experiences regarding the virus. “I have learned a lot from the sorrowful experience and I wish nobody has to go through such an ordeal. I am ready to share my advice with anyone who needs it,” she said.

Naseha Sameen is from Cuttack, Odhisa and now settled in Hyderabad. She works in the domain of workforce management and analytics. However, she knew that she needed to tell a few stories. Thus started her writing journey with Heir – a two-part novel series picked up by Invincible Publication. The debut erotic political thriller Heir – End of Innocence, is a winner of Author Page awards for Best Debut and Best Woman Writer, Author of the Year – Inspiro Awards.

The second book, Heir – Dawn of Deception is due to release soon. Her other work includes an anthology of poems, Ruby Drops, dealing with her fight to stay strong during phases of depression and is well received to become Amazon Best Seller in Poetry. She believes in sharing her experiences on how to cope during difficult times and has often been invited to speak on the subject of women, leadership, and mental health in several distinguished panels. “In this fight against COVID, we are all together,” she remarks.

Author Abhishek Kapoor is a well-known literary and business figure of India. His international bestseller, the cricket-based comedy, The Pride of t20 cricket aims to bring a smile to the face of the readers. “I hope the smile can be maintained on the faces forever and hope the pandemic ends soon,” the author of The Selfish Betrayals says. “Maintain a note of positive moments, they will help you when you feel low,” he adds.

Abhinav Shukla, the founder of CollabAdda, joined the session to share his views about the situation. A well-known figure in the marketing industry, Abhinav believes just like other bad times, this too shall pass. “I work with many brands and my work keeps me occupied at most times, but I do take out time to help the people who need it. Availability of oxygen cylinders and hospital beds should be the priority,” he says.

Maths puzzle solver and website owner Hemant Agarwal also joined the live session and tried his best to entertain the viewers with his tricky puzzles.

Overall, the session was highly motivating and the message to stay strong during tough times was delivered aptly to the viewers.