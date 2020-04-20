Experimenting and bringing newness in life by doing different things are the signs of a successful entrepreneur.

Krunal Banna, a Gujarat based entrepreneur, is currently based in the capital city of the state. He loves to try new things by exploring his entrepreneurship skills. A contractor at the MP Construction, he is also gaining momentum on social media as an emerging lifestyle influencer In Gujarat. Making the best use of the web, he aims to build an empire of his own and wants to connect to a larger audience through the use of social media apps.

A believer in simplicity, he loves to keep his fashion statement simple yet classy. An ardent fan of cars and superbikes, he has a dream to own the best luxury automobiles one day. Keeping things simple, he believes that one must not imitate or copy others. “Being the way you are is what defines you. Do not walk in the shoes of other people. Be yourself and do your best,” the words which the 22-year old influencer lives by to succeed in life.

Brought up in a reputed family, the young entrepreneur is capable enough to take family responsibilities on his shoulders. Living the best of his life, many young people are inspired by his simple living.

“Don’t follow the trend, create the trend. Make your own style which goes synonymous with your name,” said the influencer. With his popularity expanding in Gujarat and beyond, Krunal Banna seeks to influence many other people of the country.