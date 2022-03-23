Consultancy trends that will emerge in the year 2022

Yashraj Bhardwaj, Partner, Petonic Infotech believes below trends will emerge in the year 2022. Based on his experience speaking with over 200 consultants and consultancies and hosting several webinars with over 1000 attendees.

Become a sparring partners – Consultants used to be temporary advisors who would bring their expertise, develop solutions, and then leave. Clients are increasingly interested in partnering with consultants to share the risk of change programmes. To be a truly trusted advisor, consultants must stay on top of what’s going on even when they aren’t actively involved, forming long-term relationships that provide the deeper insights needed to enable transformation. This necessitates consulting firms pivoting their own business models. They need to focus less on quick wins and chasing new opportunities and more on developing value-oriented business models that prioritise long-term client relationships.

Unlock the data treasure trove – Many consultants believe that data is the new gold, but many are having difficulty transitioning to using data insights to add value. With fact-based strategies, businesses of all sizes can improve their customer experience, improve internal operations, streamline processes, and boost innovation. Consultants bring in a variety of complementary skills and services, such as artificial intelligence (AI), to help pave the way for truly automated decision-making. If consultancies cannot adapt to their clients’ data expectations on these terms, life will become increasingly difficult for them.

Know-how in the industry – As industries become more complex, so do the demands placed on consulting firms. While generalists have traditionally thrived in consulting, advisory work now requires a greater level of industry specificity than ever before. Many industry consultancies are thriving for a reason, despite the fact that they were once considered niche. The acceleration of digitalisation has aided this growth; because new technologies are often industry specific, consultants who specialise in specific industries will be best positioned to help integrate them into a business strategy.

The company had recently launched Prometheus, e-waste recycling plant

The second such plant to come up in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The company is fully equipped with adequate technology to extract metals from e-waste, which is based on manual dismantling, segregation, and recycling methods.

With a commitment to an E-waste free world, Prometheus E-waste recycling provides modern solutions for proper and safe disposal for all your e-waste. Your electronics deserve a proper goodbye, and we have comprehensive solutions for all your E-waste problems. We collect e-waste across the nation through contractual procurement and discard it through sequential segregation, dismantling, and recycling techniques.

Petonic Infotech is a mid-sized consultancy services enterprise and several other businesses, including Private Equity, E-Waste Recycling, etc., which has a long way to go. Petonic Infotech began by providing consulting services to enterprises of various sizes in sectors such as technology, finance, agriculture, manufacturing, F&B, healthcare, and government bodies. Some of its larger clients include Nvidia, Apollo Group, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), the government of Uttarakhand, the government of Jharkhand, the government of Haryana, and many more.