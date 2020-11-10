No dream is too big – A phrase that social media’s latest style icon Anirudh Sharma has proved right.

Anirudh, who is currently taking the world of fashion by storm, hails from a small town in Himachal Pradesh. This young lad started his social media journey in 2017 while pursuing further education in Canada.

With his unique fashion style and charisma, Anirudh’s journey to becoming a social media content creator began with a bang. Today, his Instagram account has 500K+ followers while his YouTube channel has 430K+ subscribers and these numbers are constantly growing.

In a short span, Anirudh has carved a niche for himself on Instagram. Anirudh is a trendsetter with a unique sense of style. Be it back gully look, hip-hop tees, traditional kurtas, this handsome man can rock any look. Anirudh has a colourful and vivacious personality that can be seen through his posts.

His passion for singing has taken him into a new direction. Anirudh will soon be releasing his debut song ‘Tom Cruise’ starring Anirudh and social media sensation Mrunal Panchal who is also his girlfriend.

Anirudh’s Instagram feed has drawn international brands to collaborate with him.

With his creativity, looks and ravishing personality, Anirudh is garnering attention and immense love from the younger generation.

Anirudh shares, “I have always been inclined towards fashion. When I realised that there was an opportunity to turn my passion into a career, I immediately grabbed it. I am very thankful to the social media family that accepted me in a heartbeat. I aim to continue entertaining my audience for as long as I can. I hope that I have inspired a budding lifestyle and fashion content creators to follow their dreams just as I have.”

Anirudh’s recent Instagram post on Halloween received more than 100K+ likes in no time. His vampire look was loved by all. In times to come, Anirudh promises to continue entertaining his fans and introducing new styles and fashion trends to them.