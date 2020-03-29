The voice which attracts the soul, the voice which stands behind the fame of Punjab music industry, Anadi Mishra, is currently doing Ph. D. under the guidance of great musicologist and Pro VC Prof. Ina Shashtri.

Anadi Mishra has surprised his followers with his outstanding voice. He has delivered many super hit songs. Anadi Mishra has released his video album under the music label called “Crown Records” whose owner is Vikram Puwar and the producers are Amar Puwar and Andy Puwar.

Anadi Mishra has also acted in Television Ads. His “World Cup 2019” became very famous.

His achievements in life are pretty inspirational.

Anadi Mishra is a singer, musician, composer, music producer, recording artist, music programmer, and a live performer. He currently charges over 2 lakh rupees for a 90-minute live concert and does more than 300 live concerts per year.

He was born on September 22, 1993, in Indore. Due to the core family culture, he was always fond of singing. His passion for singing has helped him to reach this level today. His unconditional effort never stopped until he achieved that position. His talent was first publicly revealed when he performed in front of the prime minister of Singapore and education minister of Singapore at the age of 8.

He became the winner of the national youth festival in India three times from 2012 to 2015. He performed at the South Asian University Festival in Gujarat. He received a gold medal in M.A Music (2016-17) for getting the top position in G.N.D.U. He earned international fame when he performed at the Kumbh Mela.

He was appreciated by all Kumbh audience. He also performed at international festivals of Chamba, Kullu, Bilaspur, Chennai, Kolkata, etc. His song ‘Rabb Da Deedar’ broke the record in the Punjabi music industry for which he was nominated as the best male singer at P.T.C Punjabi music award function.