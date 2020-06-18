After giving hits like ‘Pyar Bolda (Ft. Gur Sidhu)’, ‘Jhanjar’, ‘Low Rider’ and many other romantic and peppy songs, Punjabi singer and lyricist Jassa Dhillon is all set to win the hearts by making his entry into Bollywood as an actor.

24-year-old Jassa started his career in 2019 with the single ‘Pyar Bolda’ which featured in various music charts. The music of this hit song, with over 33 million views on YouTube, was given by famous music composer Ft. Gur Sidhu.

Jassa also has some foot-tapping, peppy as well as romantic songs in his kitty like ‘Jhanjar’, ‘Mutiyare Ni’, ‘Low Rider’, ‘Manke’ and ‘Surma’ against his name. His latest hit ‘Jatt Hunne Aa’ was released on April 25, 2020, which has already garnered over 2 million views on YouTube.

Hailing from a small city Assandh in Karnal district of Haryana, Jassa was born to Ranbir Singh Dhillon and Harjinder Kaur and completed his education from JPS Academy after which Jassa never looked back and kept on giving major hits in the music industry.

Jassa has already earned himself a reputation as a singer with millions of views on his songs, but there is something more to this multitalented singer who is not only a singer but also a lyricist and a music composer too. Jassa’s songs have a wide range of genre. He is well-known for his work in Punjabi, Pop, Bhangra, Romantic and Hip Hop music.

The young singer has already established himself in the music industry and has a huge fan following on social media. Jassa’s Instagram account has over 29K followers, making him a popular name on the social media platform.

For Jassa there is no stopping and the singer-composer-lyricist is now all set to create magic on the big screen with his acting skills as well.