Content creation has become a guaranteed success for young talents today. It would not be wrong to say that the influencers have picked up at an enormous pace in the last few years. However, there has been tremendous competition in this industry.

What matters the most is the kind of content that is created over the digital domain. Out of many influential and talented minds, there is one name that is grabbing everyone’s attention. Vishal Parekh, who is widely known by the name Vishal DOP on social media, is known for creating entertaining videos. With his funny videos, he has created a laugh riot over the internet.

A common notion that every individual has about a content creator is that they create content about the latest trends on the internet. Well, following trends is very mainstream but Vishal has a completely different take on his style of content creation.

Speaking about it, he said, “When I create any videos, I do proper research about it. When I say research, I observe minute details in my surroundings. I observe what people are doing and understand their behaviour. Based on the pattern, I create videos which an ordinary person can relate to himself or herself.” Vishal believes that relatable content works the best and if it reaches more people, it is bound to trend on social media.

The young talented artist who is also an excellent actor says that emotion is what matters the most for him. “When I say emotion, it is not just restricted to love and happiness. It can be anger, sadness, frustration or any other kind of feeling. Understanding people’s emotions, behavioural patterns and creating content with a pinch of humour is the secret of my videos going viral (smiles),” added Parekh.

The uniqueness of observing every little thing around him has made Vishal a household name among other influencers. Hailing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the talented creator is pursuing Bachelor’s of Commerce and is simultaneously creating wonders on the digital space.

Before making his foray on social media, Vishal got trained as a dancer for 4 years. Through self-training, he also learnt acting and has featured in various music videos and web series. His recent web series was ‘Prem Pooja’.

Apart from this, he also featured in a foot-tapping number called ‘The Namkeen Song’. Showcasing his incredible talent has made Vishal DOP a reputed name today as he has worked with many renowned names like Kinjal Dave from the Gujarati film industry.

The influencer cum actor was recently spotted after the narration of his upcoming project. It is believed that he will star in a web series soon.