A group of employees of food delivery platform Zomato on Sunday tore and burnt their t-shirts in order to mark their protest against the Chinese investment in the firm.

On Saturday, during the protest at Behala in the southwestern part of the city, some agitators claimed they have quit their jobs as Zomato has a sizeable Chinese investment and urged people to stop ordering food via the company.

“Chinese companies are making profits from here and attacking the Army of our country. They are trying to grab our land. This cannot be allowed,” one of the protesters was quoted as saying by PTI.

Another protester said they were ready to starve but would not work for companies that have investment from China.

The protest came against the backdrop of killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash with the Chines army at Galwan Valley.

According to the reports, in 2018, the Ant Financial, a part of Chinese major Alibaba, had invested $210 million in Zomato for a 14.7 per cent stake.

Recently, Zomato has raised an additional $150 million from Ant Financial.

An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan valley on the night of June 15 at the Line of Actual Control with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

The intensity of the fight increased with reinforcements from both sides and it continued until late night till the time they got exhausted. Many Indian soldiers went missing during the fight.