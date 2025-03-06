Yudh Nashian Virudh: Punjab Police raids 501 sites, arrest 75 drug smugglers

Continuing its war on drugs, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, aimed at eradicating drug menace from state, the Punjab Police conducted raids at 501 locations on Thursday leading to the arrest of 75 drug smugglers after registration of 53 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested in just six days rose to 622 . The raids resulted in the recovery of 8.2 kg heroin, 4.5 kg opium, 1294 intoxicant tablets, pills and injections and Rs 1.04 lakh drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 Police districts of the state.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state in the coming three months.

The Punjab government has also constituted a five-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Divulging the details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla informed that over 250 police teams, comprising over 1700 police personnel, under the supervision of 108 gazetted officers have conducted raids across the state and checked as many as 635 suspicious persons during the day long operation.

The Special DGP said with the state government enforcing a three-pronged strategy — Enforcement, Deaddiction and Prevention (EDP) — to eradicate drugs from the state, the Punjab Police as part of ‘De-addiction’ has convinced nine persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment, while, organised 172 awareness events across the state as part of Prevention.