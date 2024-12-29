YSRCP alleges misuse of Section 111 of BNS to suppress dissent

The Andhra Pradesh government’s recent crackdown on social media activists affiliated with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has sparked allegations of police overreach and misuse of Section 111 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a provision intended to combat organized crime like drug trafficking and human trafficking.

The YSRCP has claimed that since the crackdown began, 336 cases have been registered against its social media activists, including 36 under Section 111, leading to 27 arrests.

The NDA-backed state government has defended its actions, accusing YSRCP supporters of using social media to defame women and engage in character assassination.

The allegedly defamatory content targeted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila, who is the sister of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

This crackdown follows a precedent set in 2020, when the High Court directed the CBI to investigate defamatory social media content targeting the judiciary during the YSRCP’s tenure in power.

YSRCP leaders, however, allege that the current Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government is abusing its authority to silence critics, intimidate social media influencers, and suppress dissent.

They argue that Section 111 of the BNS, designed to combat organized crime, is being inappropriately applied to political activists.

The party also highlighted instances of multiple FIRs being filed against individuals in several districts for the same social media posts.

The YSRCP cited specific cases to support its claims. Party supporter Varra Raveendra Reddy reportedly faces 20 cases in 10 districts, including one filed by the CID.

The party alleged that he was detained on November 8 but his arrest was officially recorded only on November 10, resulting in an illegal detention exceeding 48 hours.

Another supporter, Puli Sagar, a Dalit, claimed he was “verbally abused, stripped, and locked in a cell” for questioning the flood relief efforts of the TDP.

He has since lodged complaints with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Human Rights Commission.

P Sudha Rani, another YSRCP supporter, allegedly had 14 cases filed against her across various districts, including Srikakulam and Chittoor, within a span of 10 days.

The YSRCP’s legal team filed a habeas corpus petition, alleging that her arrest was deliberately misrepresented to show she was apprehended in Guntur district at a later date.

The party also cited legal challenges to the misuse of Section 111. In the case of Pappula Chalama Reddy, the investigating officer allegedly failed to provide evidence of prior cases, rendering the invocation of Section 111 baseless.

Similarly, Pesala Shivashankar Reddy, booked under the same section for allegedly derogatory posts, had his case dismissed.

A High Court bench also overturned the case against Venkata Ramanareddy, citing insufficient evidence to invoke Section 111 of BNS.

The YSRCP has demanded accountability from the state government, claiming that the actions are politically motivated and undermine democratic principles.