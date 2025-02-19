Telangana opposition takes cue from Nara Lokesh’s ‘red book’

The ‘red book’ of TDP leader Nara Lokesh in which he noted the so-called illegal acts of government officials during the YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh, seems to have caught the imagination of the Opposition in Telangana as well.

Both BRS MLC Kavitha and BJP MP Etela Rajender have threatened to note down the alleged irregularities of the government officials in their respective “pink book” and “saffron book.”

Advertisement

When he was in the Opposition, Lokesh often showed a red diary to his audience and declared he was noting down all the injustice meted out by the bureaucrats and the irregularities they performed while carrying out the orders of their political masters. He had vowed retribution once TDP came to power.

Advertisement

The Opposition in Telangana seemed to be taking cues from Nara Lokesh and noting down the infractions in the Congress regime.

BRS MLC Kavitha issued a warning to the Congress for indulging in political vendetta and registering cases against BRS leaders during her visit to Jangaon. She said they were maintaining a ‘pink book’ to document all the misdeeds of the Congress. She said they would retaliate after coming to power and ensure consequences follow for such harassment.

BJP MP from Malkajgiri Etela Rajender also referred to the “Saffron book” while issuing a stern warning to IAS and IPS officers working in Telangana.

While campaigning for MLC elections Etela Rajender advised the All-India Service officers to follow the law instead of the orders of their political bosses. “We are also maintaining a Saffron book. We are recording the names in it. We will reveal it at the right time with the statistics,” said Etela Rajender.

He criticized the previous BRS regime for destroying the education system in Telangana. He further alleged Revanth Reddy was doing the same thing after Congress came to power. He said the people of the state will teach the Congress a lesson in the upcoming MLC elections.