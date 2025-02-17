YouTubers fail to show for NCW Hearing, Commission reschedules sessions over ‘India’s Got Latent’ remarks

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has rescheduled hearings for several prominent content creators involved in the controversial YouTube show India’s Got Latent. The Commission had summoned the creators, including Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra, and Balraj Ghai, to appear on February 17, 2025, in response to derogatory and obscene remarks made during the show, which sparked widespread backlash.

However, many of the creators failed to attend the hearing, citing various reasons including personal safety concerns and pre-existing travel commitments. Allahabadia, who cited death threats, requested a three-week postponement, which the Commission granted, moving his hearing to March 6, 2025. Mukhija, similarly expressing safety concerns, was also allowed to appear virtually and had her hearing rescheduled to the same date.

Advertisement

As per reports, Samay Raina, currently in the United States for a pre-scheduled tour, assured the NCW of his availability after his return. His hearing has now been set for March 11, 2025, along with that of Jaspreet Singh, who is also abroad on tour in Paris and will return by March 10.

Advertisement

Ashish Chanchlani, whose lawyer attended on his behalf citing illness, has been granted a new hearing date for March 6. On the other hand, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra did not respond to the summons at all, prompting the NCW to reissue a fresh summons for March 6.

The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent intensified after Ranveer Allahabadia made an inappropriate comment during an episode, asking a contestant an explicit question. The remark quickly went viral, drawing outrage from viewers, influencers, and activists, leading to a public call for accountability and content moderation.

In addition to the NCW proceedings, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell rejected Raina’s request to record his statement via videoconferencing, as he remains in the US until mid-March.