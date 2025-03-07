YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia questioned by Guwahati Crime Branch Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known for his podcast and digital content, is being interrogated by the Guwahati Crime Branch in connection with an obscenity case linked to the controversial YouTube show India’s Got Latent.

The investigation follows a police summons issued over remarks made on the show, which have drawn widespread criticism for being derogatory and offensive.

The controversy erupted after an episode of India’s Got Latent featured discussions that were perceived as inappropriate and offensive by viewers and social organisations in Assam. Complaints were lodged, citing that the content violated obscenity laws and hurt public sentiment. Following the backlash, Assam Police took cognisance of the matter and summoned Allahbadia for questioning.

Allahbadia arrived in Guwahati on Thursday, March 6, and reached the Crime Branch office at approximately 12:30 PM on Friday for interrogation.

Sources confirm that his statement has been recorded as part of the ongoing probe. Officials are reportedly examining whether the content of his show violates the Information Technology Act and other relevant legal provisions.

Initially, Allahbadia was scheduled to appear before Assam Police last week. However, he failed to do so, citing undisclosed reasons. His non-compliance intensified scrutiny, especially after public outcry over the remarks aired on the platform. Authorities reportedly increased monitoring of his activities, leading to renewed summons and legal proceedings.