YouTuber Karthik Gopinath arrested for cheating public in TN

Karthik Gopinath, a well-known YouTuber, was arrested on Monday for allegedly collecting money from the public under the guise of rebuilding a temple in Perambalur district.

Karthik had a YouTube channel called ‘Elaya Bharatham.’

He was taken to a Judicial magistrate court, where he was remanded in detention.

Karthik had asked public donations through a crowdfunding site on his YouTube channel for the rebuilding of statues in the Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman temple in Siruvachar, Perambalur district, according to Avadi Police Commissioner.

When it was brought to the temple authorities’ attention, they filed a complaint with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) officials about Karthik Gopinath’s request being made without their consent.

The YouTuber was detained and brought before the Judicial magistrate court after HR&CE officials filed a police report.

According to police, Gopinath used the money obtained for his personal use.

