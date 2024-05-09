Youth need jobs, not 5 kg free ration: Priyanka in Rae Bareli

During her campaign for brother Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told the youth that five kilos of ration is not going to make their future.

Addressing a gathering here on Thursday in the Sadar assembly segment of the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, the Congress general secretary said, “It is a good thing that we are getting free ration. But it should be your demand that the government should provide you employment.”

Elaborating on her point, she said, “When you have employment, you will become self-reliant. Your future is not going to change with five kilos of ration. The policy of the political party, which is limiting you to just ration, is not right.”

She further pointed out that there has been a tradition of political awareness in Rae Bareli. The farmers here had launched a movement 103 years ago in which Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru participated and was arrested along with the farmers.

Priyanka Gandhi said the people of Rae Bareli also punished the leaders. “Indira Gandhi was also defeated but she always respected you and listened to the people. Today’s government silences those who ask questions. It waives off loans of industrialists but does not listen to farmers,” she said.

While talking to the media at the Martyr Memorial, Priyanka said, “BJP says that I am asking for votes in the name of martyrs of my family. I ask them why I shouldn’t be proud of my family. Why should I remain silent? My grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi have given martyrdom for the country. Why shouldn’t I talk about them? ”

On being asked why the party was taking the names of Ambani and Adani anymore, she said their names were being taken continuously. Rahul ji is taking their names every day.

On BJP’s allegations against the Congress manifesto, she said Modi should read it and then react.

Responding to a statement made by Smriti Irani in Amethi that Congress was not contesting the elections on issues, the Congress general secretary said, “We are fighting elections only on issues like inflation and unemployment.”

She also rebuffed a statement of the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that if Congress comes to power, it would reverse the decision of Ram Temple, saying, “Congress has said time and again that whatever decision is taken, we would abide by it and we are doing so. Hence, the talk of changing the decision of Ram Mandir is false.”

As regards giving a ticket to Brijbhushan Sharan Singh’s son from Kaiserganj, Priyanka said women’s respect is an election slogan for the BJP. “When female wrestlers bring medals, Modi ji drinks tea with them. Now, when women are protesting against them, they are making candidates of their party.”

Priyanka Gandhi also addressed street meetings in Kalasaha and Khagipur Sadwa villages and also reached the Martyr Memorial to pay tributes to the martyred farmers.

Today being the last day of her three-day campaigning in Rae Bareli, Priyanka will reach Amethi in the evening and will stay there for the next three days to campaign for Congress candidate KL Sharma.