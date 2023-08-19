Youth killed, accomplice injure in Raj; DGP denies lynching

A youth was allegedly killed and his accomplice injured after they were caught and manhandled for cutting forest trees by a patrol team of border home guards which chased them in the Harsora area under Sariska DFC in the wee hours of Saturday.

The nineteen-year-old youth succumbed to his injuries caused by a sharp edged weapon at Kotputli Hospital, while another in the similar age group was discharged after first aid, the Superintendent of Police in Kotputli-Behror Ranjeeta Sharma told The Statesman when contacted.

“It was not at all a mob lynching case,” Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said denying the rumours on social media.

Advertisement

The DGP said a team of the Harsoa police station detained ten persons and interrogated them.

The police received a call of illegal cutting of forest trees (peepal and babul) by a group of persons. When the police team reached the spot, two persons (both injured) and a pickup van were found, she said.

The accused who manhandled them fled the spot under the cover of darkness, she added.