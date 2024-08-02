Youth Congress leader stabs ex-girlfriend in MP

A Youth Congress leader stabbed his former girlfriend seven to eight times in broad daylight accusing her of cheating on him in the Neemuch town of Madhya Pradesh.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

The police have arrested the accused, Kuldeep Verma (23), a teacher in a private school.

According to the police, Kuldeep stabbed his former girlfriend Tasleem (20) on Wednesday afternoon on the road outside the busy Gandhi Vatika under the jurisdiction of the Neemuch Cantt Police Station.

In the video, Kuldeep can be seen and heard accusing Tasleem of cheating on him and betraying him. He also alleges that girls these days just want money. He asks the victim how many boyfriends she has, naming Ayan, Riyan, Azad, Harshit.

After the incident, Kuldeep Verma fled the spot exclaiming that he had ‘avenged his betrayal’.

The police were informed of the incident by bystanders. After reaching the spot, a police team rushed the seriously-injured girl to the district hospital, from where her family members took her to a private hospital for treatment.

According to some reports, Kuldeep Verma has recently been inducted into the Executive Committee of the Neemuch District Youth Congress. He has been the NSUI president of the Gyanodaya College in the past.