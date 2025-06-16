Young girl points revolver at petrol pump worker in UP; FIR lodged

In a shocking incident, a young girl pointed a revolver at a petrol pump worker for daring to put his hand on her father.

“How dare you put your hand in my father,” she yelled at the poor worker, adding, “I will pump so many bullets into you that even your family won’t be able to recognize you.”

The girl’s father, along with other employees of the petrol pump, had to convince her to let go of the worker, identified as Rajneesh.

The incident, which occurred at Hindustan Petroleum (HP) petrol pump located at Sandi Road in the Bilgram police station area, was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump and its footage was circulated on social media on Monday.

On the complaint of the victim petrol pump employee, the police registered a case against the girl and her parents and seized the revolver.

According to eye-witness accounts, Ehsan Khan (60), who runs a tiles shop, and his wife Husan Bano, residents of Mohalla Gigayani of the Shahabad police station in Hardoi, were, on Sunday evening, returning after their daughter Ariba appeared for the NEET exam. On their way home, they stopped at the petrol pump at around 7 pm to get CNG for their car.

After the couple stepped down, when the pump worker insisted that their daughter too should get out of the car, an altercation ensued between the worker and Ehsan Khan. When the tussle escalated, the girl, Ariba, stepped out of the car.

By that time, as many petrol pump workers gathered around them, Rajnesh pushed Ehsan Khan. At this, Ariba ran back into the car in a fit of rage and came out with a revolver. She pointed the revolver at the chest of Rajneesh, threatening to pump so many bullets in him that even his family will refuse to identify.

As the people present at the petrol pump were scared of the girl’s act, the parents forced her into the car and drove away.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and are investigating the matter.