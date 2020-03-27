Soon after the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson was tested positive of deadly coronavirus on Friday, his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s get-well-soon message came on Twitter.

Johnson in a video message on Twitter announced that he is self-isolating due to the disease, and also thanked workers in Britain’s state-run National Health Service (NHS) for their efforts in battling the spread of coronavirus.

“Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus,” he said in a tweet posting the video.

“Together we will beat this,” he added.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Wishing good health to Johnson, PM Modi said, “Dear PM Boris Johnson, you are a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK.”

Dear PM @BorisJohnson, You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK. https://t.co/u8VSRqsZeC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement that Johnson, whose partner Carrie Symonds is pregnant, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday and was tested for COVID-19 on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer.

The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, some ministers in the Johnson government and MPs have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Prince Charles had joined the bandwagon of high-profile cases of Coronavirus, as he tested positive for COVID-19 infection and is under self-isolation at home in Scotland with “mild symptoms”.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II had already left the Buckingham Palace on March 15 and taken to the Windsor Castle with plans to quarantine her and Prince Philip at Sandringham.

A total of 11,658 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Britain, and 578 deaths. PM Johnson has called for a three-week shutdown in the country.