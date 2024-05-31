Yogi urges people to vote for a self-reliant and developed India

On the eve of the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be held on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged all voters nationwide and in the state to turn out in large numbers.

Emphasising the importance of their participation, CM Yogi stated that their invaluable vote would serve as the foundation for a brighter future for the next generation.

This phase is particularly crucial for Uttar Pradesh, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from Varanasi. Voting will also take place in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi’s own constituency.

Advertisement

Addressing voters ahead of the seventh phase, CM Yogi on Friday remarked, “On the eve of the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections, I urge all esteemed voters to cast their ballots to build a ‘self-reliant and developed India’ and to realise the vision of ‘Ram Rajya’. Your single vote will lay the groundwork for a prosperous future for the coming generations. Therefore, ‘Pehle Matdaan, Fir Jalpaan’.

Voting will occur on 57 Lok Sabha seats across the country on Saturday. In Uttar Pradesh, voters will cast their ballots in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies and the Duddhi Vidhan Sabha by-election.

The Uttar Pradesh constituencies, where polling is scheduled to be held on Saturday, include Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Robertsganj (SC). The Duddhi Vidhan Sabha constituency is located in the Sonbhadra district.