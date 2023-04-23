Yogi to launch civic poll campaigning from tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will embark upon a hectic campaigning for the urban local bodies polls from Monday. He will address several election meetings in the southern state.

BJP sources here on Sunday said the CM will lead the Party’s campaigning for the Civic polls tomorrow from Saharanpur.

“Yogi Adityanath will hold 75 public meetings, one in each district of the state, in support of the BJP candidates in the municipal elections,” sources said.

He will address the proposed public meetings in Saharanpur, Shamli and Amroha on April 24 in support of BJP candidates.

Along with the CM, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak would also address meetings in all 75 districts.

Yogi will also hold election meetings in support of BJP candidates in Karnataka on April 26 and 30.

Sources said CM’s meetings were in demand from all the districts and election tours of other leaders including CM and both deputy CMs are being fixed in the party’s election management team.

The first election meeting of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak will be held in Ghaziabad on April 24 while UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary will kick start from Meerut tomorrow.

The first phase of civic polling in 9 divisions would be held on May 4 and the remaining 9 divisions on May 11. The counting of votes to be taken up on May 13.